A guide to keeping safe at work during Covid-19

Remember there are no safe people, there are only safe behaviours. We are all at risk: employers, employees, freelancers, casual labour. Safety and our health is a common goal and is the responsibility of all.

Workers should start with their own actions: Wear a mask properly, social distance and stay at home if possible.

What to do in the workplace?

Limit interactions

Limit capacity in common spaces (like elevators and lobbies)

Implement staggered shifts for staff so they are not all in the building at the same time

Ensure workstations are the correct social distancing space apart

Take reusable water bottles and your own coffee cups to work

Provide sanitisers and thermometers for screenings

Install sneeze guards

Ensure all staff know their own status.

What should I do if I start to show symptoms?

If you show any signs of infection, get tested immediately and do not return to work until you are clear.

If you show any signs of infection, get tested immediately and do not return to work until you are clear. What to do when an employee is symptomatic or tests positive for COVID-19 at work

If you have been at a super-spreader event, or in close contact with someone who has tested positive, tell your employer immediately. You will need to apply for sick leave or your employer should apply for illness benefits under the UIF Act.

If you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Coronavirus, you will need to self-isolate for 10 days. If you test positive in this period, you need to self isolate for 14 days or until your doctor indicates a return to work.

Protect yourself when travelling to and from work:

It is important to stay safe on your way to work, especially if you are using public transport.

All passengers should wear a mask properly and hand sanitise when entering and exiting the taxi.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has identified five key moments during a commute when workers should wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser:

Before going on public transport

After touching doors, handrails or money

After making contact with other people

Before touching your eyes, nose and mouth

When you arrive at your destination

All taxis must comply with hygiene regulations to fight the Coronavirus pandemic such as the wearing of masks; vehicle sanitising and open windows.

Passengers should avoid touching taxi surfaces and at least two passenger windows on each side of the taxi should be opened to allow sufficient airflow.