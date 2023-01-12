“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is coming to Disney+

On January 12, streaming service Disney+ announced that Marvel Studio’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be coming to the service in February.

From February 1, subscribers to Disney+ will be able to watch the hit film in the comfort of their homes. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will join 16 other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies now streaming on Disney+). The movie follows the other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies which became available on the platform a few months after their cinematic release.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released in cinemas November 11 2022 as the final film in Phase Four of the MCU. It premiered on October 26 2022 in Los Angeles, on October 26, 2022. The movie grossed over $831 million worldwide, becoming the sixth highest-grossing film of 2022. The movie like the first was directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige.

The movie aimed to mirror real-life and pay tribute to its Black Panther Chadwick Boseman. Boseman had passed away in 2020 after a long private battle with cancer. In the movie, the characters fight to protect the nation of Wakanda from world powers in the aftermath of King T’Challa’s death. Along with the return of Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), viewers were also introduced to several new characters. Tenoch Huerta Mejía plays Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation and the major anti-hero of the movie.

For her performance as the Queen, Bassett won Best Supporting Actress at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film has received six nominations at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards.

