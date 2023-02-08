No Electricity No Money | Eskom vs the People of Khayelitsha – a film by EH!WOZA

“No Electricity No Money” is a short film that focuses on the experiences of residents in the Khayelitsha community during the load-shedding crisis.

Set in a time of power cuts and financial difficulties, the film explores the daily struggles and challenges faced by the people of Khayelitsha as they try to make ends meet without access to electricity. Through the experiences of different characters, the film highlights the impact of the load shedding on people’s livelihoods, relationships, and sense of security. With heart and a powerful message, “No Electricity No Money” shines a light on the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.