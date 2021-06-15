RECAP: How the Tembisa 10 came into “non-existence”

There usually is never a dull moment in South Africa. After all, the country is alive with possibility. But this story has truly eclipsed even the most interesting and bizarre of our everyday. It’s the story of 10 babies who may, or may not have been born – we now know they were more likely not born.

On Tuesday, June 15, the family of Tebogo Tsotesti, father of the babies, released a statement saying he had relied on his girlfriend, Gosiame Sithole for information on the birth and he had never seen them himself.

In the statement, the family said they have concluded, based on available evidence that there were no decuplets born. They apologised for the inconvenience and embarrassment. The family said they are now going to concentrate on finding Sithole, whose phone has been turned off.

Ling Shepherd, Kelly Mutizira and Fatima Moosa take a closer look at how the story unfolded.

Exclusive: Gauteng woman gives birth to 10 children, breaks Guinness World Record https://t.co/9yUhTbgwqa — Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) June 8, 2021

What is the story?

The Pretoria News reported that 37-year-old Gosiame Sithole gave birth to decuplets, seven boys and three girls. As per the exclusive by IOL, Sithole broke the Guinness World Record previously held by a Malian woman, Halima Cissé who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month. The news of Gosiame Sithole delivering the 10 babies led to public appeals from the Gauteng provincial government for information about the mother and her children after it failed to find medical records at hospitals, both public and private.

GAUTENG GOVERNMENT RESPONDS TO PUBLIC ENQUIRY ON THE BIRTH OF DECUPLETS pic.twitter.com/BbE7fatchj — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) June 9, 2021

Why were so many questions asked?

Many of the conversations took place on social media which played a bigger role in amplifying polarising sentiments. Phumla Williams, director-general at the Government Communication Information System (GCIS), South Africa, posted on Twitter that authorities could not find any evidence of the births.

We have spent a better part of today tracing the story of @IOL of a woman having given birth to 10 babies! @IOL can you please help the public where this birth happened! — phumla williams (@mirriamp) June 8, 2021

Tessa Knight, research assistant for DFRLab told The Daily Vox that the government contradicting a story broken by a journalist, particularly a story that the public was already interested in, would certainly result in conversation around the veracity of the report.

“It also put a larger spotlight on the story, meaning more people commented and put forward their opinions. Naturally, people’s opinions differ. In this specific case it appears as if some social media users believed the government was more trustworthy, while others criticized the government’s record keeping abilities,” said Knight.

Just because the Government and ThumaMinaMedia don't know about the Tembisa 10, doesn't mean they don't exist. Hell, they still don't know how Bushiri fled the country.#NationalBabyShower pic.twitter.com/6bZrOpPpI6 — Tebogo Matlhare (@matlhare_cvt) June 9, 2021

Piet Rampedi's credibility went down the loo with the SARS story



Further down the loo with becoming Surve's puppet



And now his EXCLUSIVE about Tembisa 10 is missing 13 key figures



With all that this country is going through we really need to get priorities straight — Matthew Atmore (@mattymore) June 14, 2021

Knight said that social media allows people to put forward their opinions easily as opposed to traditional media. “In many ways social media gives a voice to conspiracy theories, disinformation and digital propaganda, a voice that might not otherwise have been heard by the general public. Oftentimes the more polarising the claim, the more engagement it receives,” said Knight.

What role did social media play?

Social media kickstarted a “national baby shower” when the story broke. Former politician, Lindiwe Mazibuko called for the baby shower with people donating products. It gained momentum with Lucky Star donating a year’s supply of their products.

[Now] Former politician Lindiwe Mazibuko has called for a #NationalBabyShower to support a Gauteng woman who give birth to 10 babies. #SAfmBTH with @AldrinSampear pic.twitter.com/CBirS6VEFR — SAfmRadio ? (@SAfmRadio) June 8, 2021

Questions across Twitter started when the Gauteng health and provincial authorities said they could not trace Gosiame Sithole at any of their public or private facilities – later on, the provincial department of social development and the mayor of Ekurhuleni would go on to say that they had located Sithole, making the confusion around this story yet worse.

On talk radio and on social media, South Africans have been debating the existence of the babies. There are also debates about the donations made to the family.

Angelo Fick, director of Research at Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (ASRI) told us: “I think the way in which it was covered in traditional media raises questions about journalistic ethics and journalists’ responsibility to their subjects’ dignity and interests (particularly in human interest stories). The ways in which folks on social media platforms engaged the story revealed the growing appetite for spectacle mistaken for news, and those platforms also lend themselves to the performative and quickly passing ‘righteous indignation’ some commentators engaged in.”

He added, “Monetising the event seemed to drive the reports, rather than the interests and needs of the subjects. This may, along with the debased appetite for non-news angles on news stories engendered among news consumers this millennium, explain the manufactured controversy on social media platforms.”

What is happening with the story now?

Following the family of Sithole opening a missing person’s case with the SAPS late last week, her partner, Teboho Tsotetsi called on members of the public to stop donating money into both their bank accounts until she returns home. In Rampedi’s latest piece on the story, he provided screenshots of several Whatsapp messages between Sithole and Tsotetsi wherein Sithole reportedly said her doctors told her to keep a low profile because the media were looking for her.

On Monday, News24 reported that Sithole’s partner himself had not yet seen the babies, and was not sure about the whereabouts of Sithole or the children. He said Sithole, in response to his queries to see pictures of the babies, sent him a picture of one baby. He further urged the public to halt donations to the family until the whereabouts of his partner are confirmed.

Rampedi meanwhile, said what started as a feel good moment in South Africa, is now a full-blown investigation.

Our sensitive probe into #Tembisa10 story is ongoing. It shifted from a feel good story into a full investigation into the whereabouts of babies, where Sithole gave birth, what transpired during & after delivery, why was the family denied access to babies, & who played what role. — Mr Putin (@pietrampedi) June 15, 2021

Editor’s note: There has been an edit to better reflect Fick’s words.