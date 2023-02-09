Spark Impact Program open for 2023 applications

Sunshine Cinema are currently accepting applications for 20 young South Africans aged between 21-34 years old in 2023. They are looking for applicants who want to use the power of film to inspire dialogue and join their mobile solar cinema network of over 80 Ambassadors.

This 10-month accelerator programme enables participants to improve their impact facilitation skill set with a 6 month online course with The University of Cape Town’s Centre for Film and Media Studies; access to gig work in the digital marketing industry, experience in hosting free community film screenings, facilitating dialogues, and potentially develop their own media enterprises to become financially independent.

What the Programme Offers

How to use films to spark dialogue as an impact facilitator

Training in audience facilitation, content creation, social media skills, digital marketing and communication skills, and entrepreneurship

Tackling youth unemployment, you will participate in “learn by doing” entrepreneurial training. Learn how to secure gigs, practise facilitation ad digital media skills and earn a sustainable monthly personal income

A Film Impact Screening Facilitator Course certificate from the University of Cape Town’s Centre for Film and Media Studies

Life Skills Mentorship

Peer to peer learning within an inspiring network of young leaders across South Africa

Data and logistic expenses are covered by Sunshine Cinema

Please note this is not a practical filmmaking course.

