The magic continues in one of the best known and retold fairy tales of all time

“Aladdin is so much more than a ‘boy meets girl’ story with bad guys and magic,” says Director Glenn Hayden of the current production of Aladdin and his Wonderful Lamp running at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace until the 4th of December.

With a spectacular 21st Century take on the old-time classic fairy tale, Aladdin and his Wonderful Lamp is filled with dreams mixed with incredible artistry and a thrilling and colourful production which continues to remind us that the magic is in all of us…and we could all do with a little hope and love at this time of the year.

When we think of magic, Aladdin and his Wonderful Lamp is one of the first stories that comes to mind. Aladdin is a classic ‘rags to riches’ tale with a young hero, a beautiful princess, and an evil villain, and is made complete with genies, wishes and magic. The story is one of the best known and most retold fairy tales of all time. Based on an original text by Producer Anjil Naidoo, Aladdin has been reimagined for the stage by an international team of award-winning theatre artists and a cast of 20 of South Africa’s best young and established actors and dancers.

Director and dramaturge Glenn Hayden, playwright Lakhinandan Boruah, composer Pranashan Singh, choreographers Bertwin D’Souza and Shampa GopiKrishna and Disrupt Media have combined forces with Astrid Productions to bring to the stage a new production of truly epic proportions for South African family audiences.

This new and extravagant production of Aladdin and his Wonderful Lamp is the brainchild of producer Anjil Naidoo. Determined to showcase the abundance of South African talent, Anjil wrote an original text of the Aladdin story and set about putting together a creative team of theatre professionals that would bring her vision to the stage.

Anjil says that, This is especially exciting at a time when the arts are in such immense need of revival following the difficult times, we have all experienced. I can’t wait for everyone to come out and enjoy the show!

Following the birth of her dream, the search was on to put together the best cast possible who would bring Aladdin alive. Stars Vash Singh and Yasmin Hankel in the title roles of Aladdin and Princess Almas, who are supported by the magical talents of Belinda Henwood, Rowan Bartlett, Darren King, Tshediso Kabulu, Sanele Sibiya, and an ensemble of extraordinary dancers.

Aladdin and His Wonderful Lamp is set to be a unique production of size and quality rarely seen in South Africa. With the inclusion of an original score, riveting choreography and a script that is fun, witty, and heartfelt, it will be a production that no child, adult, or theatre lover will want to miss.

Final show week details for Theatre of Marcellus:

2 Dec 14:30 | 18:30

3 Dec 11:00 | 14:30 | 18:30

4 Dec 11:00 | 14:30 | 18:30

Tickets are available at Ticketpro from R243.

