Twyg announces Drum Roll of a Jury for 2021 awards

The third annual Twyg Awards have just announced their jury and it is a stellar list that includes the 2021 winner of the special Karl Lagerfeld Prize at LVMH, fashion designer Lukhanyo Mdingi.

“We are thrilled to have Lukhanyo on board,” says Jackie May, Founder and Editor of Twyg, “It not only exposes entrants work to brilliant changemakers on the jury, but it also raises the sustainability platform which is what the awards are about.”

Jury members are:

Kelly Fung – fashion stylist, content and creative director

Sindiso Khumalo – multi-award winning sustainable fashion designer

Lukhanyo Mdingi – fashion designer, winner of the special Karl Lagerfeld Prize at LVMH Prize 2021

Fezile Mdletshe – managing director and founder of the Fezile Fashion Schools Academy and the Fezile Mdletshe Fashion Agency

Cyril Naicker – CEO of Imprint Luxury, co-ordinator of Fashion Revolution SA, chief sustainability officer of Plain Tiger

Aaniyah Omardien – Founder and director of The Beach Co-op

Maria Rinaldi-Cant – head of design for womenswear and childrenswear at Country Road

What you need to know:

Entries close Monday 11 October ( via email).

There are 10 categories (Student award presented by Levi’s®, Accessory award, Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by adidas, Trans-seasonal Award presented by BMWi, Nicholas Coutts Award, Retail Award presented by Inscape, Influencer Award presented by Reebok, CMT and Manufacturer Award, Textile Makers and Mills Award, Changemaker Award presented by Country Road)

You can only enter one category per brand / designer and 2020 winners are not eligible.

The total value of prizes is over R260,000.00 across categories, with the overall winner of the Changemaker category receiving R100k in cash from Country Road.

You do not have to submit garments or prepare a portfolio: you need to simply fill in an entry form for your chosen category.

“The Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards are there to celebrate those who are implementing sustainable, circular and regenerative approaches in their design,” said May. “It is there to applaud those who are fostering ethical practices and challenging business-as-usual.”

For more information visit www.twyg.co.za or email awards@twyg.co.za

RELATED:

Why is local sustainable fashion so expensive?

Content provided by KAMuses.