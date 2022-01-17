6 scholarships and opportunities you could apply for today

Here are some of the best opportunities and scholarships for 2022.

Mauritius-Africa scholarship scheme

The government of Mauritius is offering scholarships to eligible South Africans for full-time, on-campus undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The scholarships are for higher education institutions in Mauritius for the 2022 academic year starting in April 2022. South Africa’s department of higher education and training is the nominating agency for South Africans. The call for the October 2022 intake will be published later this year.

The scholarship offers tuition fees and course-related costs of up to MUR 100 000. Additionally it offers a monthly living allowance to the value of approximately R4 500. Students will be entitled to free basic health care in public hospitals in Mauritius. It also offers return airfare to and from Mauritius by the most economical route.

Closing date: January 31 2022

Attention Master's and PhD candidates! @HigherEduGovZA is the Nominating Agency for South Africans who wish to apply for the April intake of the Mauritius-Africa Scholarship Scheme. Follow the link for details and queries: https://t.co/N3czpdlntN. Closing date: 31 January 2022 pic.twitter.com/9ndclOtuZr — NRF South Africa (@NRF_News) January 17, 2022

International Space Weather Camp

Final-year BSc Hon/BEng or Master’s students in Physics/ Mathematics/ Computer Science/ Electronics are encouraged to apply for the International Space Weather Camp. The South African National Space Agency (SANSA) will be hosting the camp. Applicants must be South African citizens or permanent residents. Successful applicants will be fully funded to participate in camp. Funding will include data for the virtual part and transport, accommodation and meals for the second part of the camp in the condition that the applicant attended all the virtual sessions. Successful applicants must be fully vaccinated prior to the start of the camp. A vaccination certificate will be required as proof.

Closing date: February 28 2022

Are you a final-year BSc Hon/BEng or Master’s student in Physics/ Mathematics/ Computer Science/ Electronics? Then @SANSA7's International Space Weather Camp is for you! Follow this link for details: https://t.co/AXH01oOxx5. Apply before 28 February 2022. pic.twitter.com/xw5xCEQdnP — NRF South Africa (@NRF_News) January 11, 2022

Swedish Institute Scholarships for Global Professionals

Global Professionals is a highly sought after, fully-funded international scholarship programme for master’s level studies in Sweden. In 2022, the Swedish Institute will grant about 350 scholarships for master’s degree studies in Sweden. The scholarship offers full tuition fee coverage. There is also a monthly payment to cover living expenses throughout the study period. It also includes a travel grant of SEK 15 000 for the entire study period.

Closing date: February 28 2022

CHINA: Belt and Road Initiative (IMPA-BRI) programme 2022/23

Tsinghua University’s school of public policy and management (SPPM) is inviting applications for the International Master of Public Administration in the Belt and Road Initiative (IMPA-BRI) programme. The IMPA-BRI programme is a one-year English-taught master’s degree programme delivered by SPPM at Tsinghua University. It is designed to expand the scope of cooperation and exchange between countries participating in the BRI and to train promising talents for the BRI countries.

The programme offers full tuition fees and miscellaneous cost, accommodation subsidy and living allowance. There is also medical insurance fee and field trips and research fees (students studying in China only).

Closing date: March 5 2022

The Bartlett Promise Sub-Saharan Africa Master’s Scholarship

The Bartlett University College London’s (UCL) faculty of the built environment, is offering four scholarships to students from Sub-Saharan Africa. The scholarships are to join The Bartlett from September 2022. The Bartlett Promise Sub-Saharan Africa Master’s Scholarship is open to applicants from the 48 Sub-Saharan Africa countries. It is for students who have been offered a place on a master’s programme at one of its nine schools and require financial help.

The scholarship offers full overseas tuition fees, living allowance and a return flight to/from the UK. Additionally, it covers a UK study visa costs, English language assessment costs, health test costs necessary for the visa and a master’s programme application fee costs. It also provides ongoing academic and career support throughout the programme.

Applications close April 18 2022

Commonwealth Scholarships

The Commonwealth split-site scholarships are funded by the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). They enable talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required for sustainable development, and are aimed at those who could not otherwise afford to study in the UK. The intended beneficiaries are high-quality graduates

whose proposed research has a developmental focus and who have the potential to become

influential teachers or researchers in their home countries.

The scholarship provides approved tuition fees, living stipend, study travel grant and approved airfare from home country to the UK.

Closing date: February 17 2022