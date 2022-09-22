Comic Con Africa Day One: In Pictures

Comic Con Africa kicked off on September 22. The fan festival returned after a two-year Covid pandemic hiatus. It was clear to see that fans were missing the con. Here’s day one of the con in pictures.
READ MORE:
Everything you need to know about Comic Con Africa 2022
Comic Con is taking place from September 22-25. Tickets are around R190 per person per day. There is various cons taking place alongside the main event. The con will be taking place in three halls. There are 2 food truck villages and Kentucky Town with KFC. There’ll be seven activity zones with 160 speakers. Other attractions include StreetCon (the “perfect collaboration of Urban x Pop Culture”), the Gaming Hall and Streamer Con which wil be everything creating, watching, and promoting video content.