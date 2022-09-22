Comic Con Africa Day One: In Pictures

Comic Con Africa kicked off on September 22. The fan festival returned after a two-year Covid pandemic hiatus. It was clear to see that fans were missing the con. Here’s day one of the con in pictures.

READ MORE:

Everything you need to know about Comic Con Africa 2022

Stranger Things some old school video games Graffiti artists showing off their skills all of the comic books artists displaying their skills a whole Lego display gaming for days e-sports more comic books all of the Lego International guests Teen Wolf stars Dylan Sprayberry and Khylin Rhambo The main stage

Comic Con is taking place from September 22-25. Tickets are around R190 per person per day. There is various cons taking place alongside the main event. The con will be taking place in three halls. There are 2 food truck villages and Kentucky Town with KFC. There’ll be seven activity zones with 160 speakers. Other attractions include StreetCon (the “perfect collaboration of Urban x Pop Culture”), the Gaming Hall and Streamer Con which wil be everything creating, watching, and promoting video content.

All images by Fatima Moosa.