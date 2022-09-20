Everything you need to know about Comic Con Africa 2022

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Comic Con Africa is back. The 2022 edition of the fan festival will take place from September 22 to 25 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre (Nasrec). Along with the main event, there is also KidsCon to make the event family friendly. Here’s what you can expect.

How much are the tickets?

Children under the age of five have free entry to KidsCon and Comic Con. For Comic Con and KidsCon, daily tickets are R190. A four-day pass to the event costs R570. Along with the general access to the event, the organisers have put together talent photo opportunities and autograph sessions with the international celebrities. These will cost between R200 and R700 each depending on the celebrity and the session.

Who is coming?

Along with the fantastic lineup of local talent, some international celebrities will be gracing the stages at the con. For fans for the Power Rangers, the Red Turbo Power Range, Selwyn Ward will be making an appearance. One of the biggest announcements was specially for Netflix’s The Stranger Things fans. Jamie Campbell Bower who plays the main antagonist of the most recent season of the show will also be attending. Along with Bower, Ross Butler of Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why and Shazaam fame will also be making an apperance. Two of the final international guest announcements were specially for Teen Wolf fans. On-screen besties, Dylan Sprayberry and Khylin Rhambo were the last guests to be announced. With the Teen Wolf movie on its way, their appearance is sure to be a treat along with all the other guests.



No Comic Con can be complete without cosplayers. There is no doubt going to be some fantastic cosplayers attending and showing off their skills. Three international cosplayers will also be attending: Taryn Cosplay (Italy), Elizabeth Rage (USA) and Leon Chiro (Italy).

For the “comic” part of Comic Con, there is a great lineup of local and international comic book artists. This includes Bill Masuku (Zimbabwe), Jason Masters (South Africa), Karl Mostert (South Africa), Sean Izaakse (South Africa) and Team Kwezi (South Africa) amongst others.

How is the show set-up?

While the full programme for the four days hasn’t been released yet, there is some information available for planning purposes. The con will be taking place in three halls. There are 2 food truck villages and Kentucky Town with KFC. There’ll be seven activity zones with 160 speakers.

Other attractions include StreetCon (the “perfect collaboration of Urban x Pop Culture”), the Gaming Hall and Streamer Con which wil be everything creating, watching, and promoting video content.

Comic Con Africa will be taking place from September 22-25. More information can be found here.

