Here’s what is coming to Netflix in January

Every month streaming platform Netflix adds new content for viewers including original series and movies. For January – to welcome in the new year – Netflix has some interesting content lined up.

Kaleidoscope – Netflix Series

A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans.

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 – Netflix Series

Everyone’s favorite ex-yakuza is back! He’s clipping coupons, planning penny-saving meals — and taking his job as a househusband very, very seriously.

How I Became a Gangster – Netflix Film

An ambitious gangster works his way up the ranks of Warsaw’s criminal underworld, and ultimately takes his shot at the big time.

The Lying Life of Adults – Netflix Series

In 1990s Naples, a sheltered teen befriends the estranged aunt her parents detest to better understand herself and the city she comes from.

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street – Netflix Documentary

This docu series follows the rise and fall of financier Bernie Madoff, who orchestrated one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in Wall Street history.

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld – Netflix Documentary

In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city — until the rise of “encounter cops,” who brazenly kill their targets.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker – Netflix Documentary

This shocking documentary chronicles a happy-go-lucky nomad’s ascent to viral stardom and the steep downward spiral that resulted in his imprisonment.

Noise – Netflix Film

A search for her missing daughter leads a mother to a support network, where she bonds with other women whose lives have been destroyed by violence.

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House – Netflix Series

Two inseparable friends move to Kyoto to chase their dreams of becoming maiko, but decide to pursue different passions while living under the same roof.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 – Netflix Kids & Family Series

To find the legendary Tianshang weapons, big-hearted Po and the Dragon Knights journey across the world. But will they beat evil to the punch?

Trial by Fire- Netflix Series

After the deadly Uphaar cinema fire, two grief-stricken parents navigate the loss of their kids and a dogged fight for justice. Based on true events.

Break Point – Netflix Documentary

From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one. As some of the greatest players tennis has ever seen reach the twilight of their careers, there is room for a new generation of players to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these top players on the tennis circuit through an entire year travelling across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours. From physical injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories, to personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of these pro tennis players.

Bling Empire: New York – Netflix Series

A new cast of stylish Asian American socialites flaunts their fortunes — and fashions — while bringing the drama and living it up in New York City.

Represent – Netflix Series

A youth centre leader from the suburbs of Paris becomes a finalist in the presidential election. But is France truly ready for its first Black president?

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 – Netflix Series

The drama returns for a new season.

RELATED:

Blood & Water season 3 and more coming to Netflix this November

The Snow Girl – Netflix Series

When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya’s parents find her.

Featured image provided by Netflix