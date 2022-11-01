Blood & Water season 3 and more coming to Netflix this November

Every month, streaming service Netflix removes and adds a number of original and licensed content to the site. This means that sometimes everyone’s favourite content gets removed much to everyone’s disappointment. On the other hand, it means that there is always something exciting and new being added to the site. Here are some of the things to look out for in November.

One of the best South African Netflix Originals Blood & Water is returning for its third season in November. With the explosive ending to the second season, there are a number of questions that will need to be answered. In this season, as another year begins at Parkhurst, Puleng and Fiks search for a lost loved one. But as with the other seasons, the search for the truth could be more trouble than it’s worth as their perseverance could be putting them in grave danger. There are also a number of interesting new characters who will be adding more drama to the show.

READ MORE:

Blood & Water Season 2 leaves you wanting more

Release date: November 25

RELATED:

In conversation with the Blood & Water cast and crew

Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman is based on the play by Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka – Death and The King’s Horseman. The film explores the collision between Yoruba traditions and British colonialism through the experience of a king’s horseman on the most important day of his life. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10. It has a star cast of Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, Deyemi Okanlawon, Omowunmi Dada, and veteran actors, Jide Kosoko and Kevin Ushi.

RELATED:

Here’s what is coming to Netflix Africa for the rest of 2022

RELEASE DATE: November 4

With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar starting later in November, this is the perfect time for this documentary to be released. Ahead of the World Cup, many questions have been raised about the human right violations and discriminations from the host country Qatar. This has all happened without much of a reaction from the footballing organisation. The documentary provides a closer look at the behind the scenes of FIFA. From power struggles to global politics, an exploration of FIFA reveals the organisation’s chequered history — and what it takes to host a World Cup.

RELATED:

“The Workers Cup” Captures The Misery Behind The 2022 FIFA World Cup

RELEASE DATE: November 9

This documentary is for all the music fans out there. Armed with music — and a message, influential hip-hop group Racionais MC’s turned their street poetry into a powerful movement in Brazil and beyond. The documentary tells the story of how the Brazilian group rose to their legendary status. Racionais MC’s is a Brazilian hip hop group based in São Paulo. Each member hails from the ring of favelas around São Paulo. The group used their music to spread political and socially conscious messages.

RELEASE DATE: November 16

Fresh off the news that Trevor Noah will be stepping down as host of the Daily Show at the end of the year, fans of the comedian will have something to watch (and rewatch). His comedy special will be released in November. Noah talks about learning German, speaking ill of the dead, judging people in horror movies and ordering Indian food in Scotland. It’s his third Netflix special following 2017’s “Afraid of the Dark” and 2018’s “Son of Patricia.” The special was filmed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and is directed by David Paul Meyer.

RELEASE DATE: November 22

BLOOD & WATER: SEASON 3 . (L to R) Gail Mabalane as Thandeka Khumalo, Khosi Ngema as Fikele Bhele, Odwa Gwanya as Siya Khumalo in Blood & Water S3. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022