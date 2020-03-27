Important Resources For The Lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on March 24 that South Africa would be going into a 21-day lockdown. These measures are being put in place to “flatten the curve” and stop the growing rate of COVID-19 infections. While the measures have been hailed as necessary by health professionals, academics and other political parties, it does bring with it a period of great uncertainty.

Using her Twitter, Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng started a thread about necessary telephone numbers to note down for use during the lockdown. The Daily Vox rounds up a few of these necessary resources.



Some numbers to store on your phone, write down on paper in case your phone gets damaged:



Gender-based violence helplines

Stop Gender Violence helpline: 0800-150-150

This is a national toll-free helpline for survivors and witnesses of gender-based violence.

Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust:

021 447-9762 (Observatory)

021 633 9229 (Athlone)

021 361 9085 (Khayalitsha)



People Opposed to Woman Abuse (Powa) Gauteng-based organisation

Helpline: 083 765 1235

Reports from other countries who have enacted lockdowns during the COVID-19 outbreak have shown that the rates of domestic gender-based violence has increased. For many people during social distancing, quarantine and lockdowns, it means being trapped indoors with an abuser. These helplines can be of some assistance to people during this time.

Counselling helplines

National counselling line: 0861-322-322



SA Depression and Anxiety Group

Suicide crisis line: 0800 567 567 or SMS 31393 (8am – 8pm, seven days a week)



Alcoholics Anonymous SA

Worldwide fellowship for alcoholics supporting those choosing to be sober.

0861 HELPAA (435 722)



Being in a lockdown can also be especially difficult for people suffering from mental illness. However, the lockdown is a difficult period for everyone. If you need someone to talk, these helplines are an ideal tool.

Child protection services

Police Child Protection Units – Crime Stop:

08600 10111



Report cases of child abuse for police investigation: childprotect@saps.org.za



Jo’burg Child Welfare Society facilitates adoption and foster care, as well as parenting workshops and training services.

Tel: (011) 298-8500



Just like with gender-based violence, many children from abusive homes will now be trapped with their abusers. These helplines can be used to assist the children and stop the cycle of abuse.



IPID

During the lockdown, people will not be allowed to leave their homes except for essential services like buying groceries, medication and petrol. The police and South African National Defence Force will be deployed to ensure these rules are followed.



However, it is necessary to ensure these protection services are doing their jobs. If they aren’t, people can call the Independent Police Investigation Directorate to report misdoings. People contact the SAPS Service Complaints Centre to register a complaint on SAPS service delivery, call 0800 333 177 or fax to 012 393 5452 or email: Service Complaints.



