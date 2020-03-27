Important Resources For The Lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on March 24 that South Africa would be going into a 21-day lockdown. These measures are being put in place to “flatten the curve” and stop the growing rate of COVID-19 infections. While the measures have been hailed as necessary by health professionals, academics and other political parties, it does bring with it a period of great uncertainty.
Using her Twitter, Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng started a thread about necessary telephone numbers to note down for use during the lockdown. The Daily Vox rounds up a few of these necessary resources.
Gender-based violence helplines
Stop Gender Violence helpline: 0800-150-150
This is a national toll-free helpline for survivors and witnesses of gender-based violence.
Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust:
021 447-9762 (Observatory)
021 633 9229 (Athlone)
021 361 9085 (Khayalitsha)
People Opposed to Woman Abuse (Powa) Gauteng-based organisation
Helpline: 083 765 1235
Reports from other countries who have enacted lockdowns during the COVID-19 outbreak have shown that the rates of domestic gender-based violence has increased. For many people during social distancing, quarantine and lockdowns, it means being trapped indoors with an abuser. These helplines can be of some assistance to people during this time.
Counselling helplines
National counselling line: 0861-322-322
SA Depression and Anxiety Group
Suicide crisis line: 0800 567 567 or SMS 31393 (8am – 8pm, seven days a week)
Alcoholics Anonymous SA
Worldwide fellowship for alcoholics supporting those choosing to be sober.
0861 HELPAA (435 722)
Being in a lockdown can also be especially difficult for people suffering from mental illness. However, the lockdown is a difficult period for everyone. If you need someone to talk, these helplines are an ideal tool.
Child protection services
Police Child Protection Units – Crime Stop:
08600 10111
Report cases of child abuse for police investigation: childprotect@saps.org.za
Jo’burg Child Welfare Society facilitates adoption and foster care, as well as parenting workshops and training services.
Tel: (011) 298-8500
Just like with gender-based violence, many children from abusive homes will now be trapped with their abusers. These helplines can be used to assist the children and stop the cycle of abuse.
IPID
During the lockdown, people will not be allowed to leave their homes except for essential services like buying groceries, medication and petrol. The police and South African National Defence Force will be deployed to ensure these rules are followed.
However, it is necessary to ensure these protection services are doing their jobs. If they aren’t, people can call the Independent Police Investigation Directorate to report misdoings. People contact the SAPS Service Complaints Centre to register a complaint on SAPS service delivery, call 0800 333 177 or fax to 012 393 5452 or email: Service Complaints.
What other numbers do you think need to be added to this list?
Hi. I am in desperate need of finer detail regarding security industry being classified as essential. As we understand that there are some areas of the security sector that we all understand is essential and vital to safety there are also companies sending their staff around for small non essential repair work such as gate motors, electric fence repairs and minor alarm repairs that can be posponed or defer to after the lockdown for finacial gain. Where can i find more information regarding this grey area that is not defined as i feel that alot of technicians and their families including tje public are being put at risk of the virus?