Nurses Are Vital Part Of COVID-19 Response

Bhelekazi Mdlalose is a forensic nurse working with Doctors Without Borders (MSF Southern Africa). As a part of the health workers response to COVID-19, Mdlalose has joined other MSF fieldworkers to support the department of health as a contact tracer. Contact tracers are “those who notify close contacts of COVID-19 patients of their exposures”. Mdlalose told The Daily Vox about her work and what inspired her to be a nurse.

People don’t understand, even now during this pandemic, what we are going through.

Becoming a nurse

Growing up I saw nurses wearing their white uniforms and they looked so beautiful. That’s why I first wanted to be a nurse. When I got into nursing, I realised that we’re doing quite a dirty job but I grew passionate about it.

Nursing is in my blood. But nursing is also stressful.

We are risking our lives by going out there – knowing very well that COVID-19 can kill us. Some people don’t even care that PPE is not being given to nurses – even though that’s the only thing that can protect us.

When nurses are coming forward about the risk allowance, people are saying why [should we get the allowances]. The president even doesn’t say much about the nursing staff in his speeches. Nurses have to be there for people to be identified and be treated. Nothing can be done if the nurse is not there. I go out to screen people so I understand what are the symptoms for COVID-19 and which patients need swabbing.

I think people, including the president, don’t understand the nursing profession and what kind of risk we are putting ourselves into.

Working as a contact tracer

My typical day starts in the morning. I will find out from the doctors where we will be working on that day. This week for example I went to to train the healthcare professionals – registered nurses from the city of Johannesburg. After I finished the training – I had to find out where I was swabbing. I find out from the people I’ve trained if they need help, otherwise I work through my admin side of things.

Yesterday I needed to go to a mass swabbing and screening at Jeppe Hostel. The team that I trained was there and they wanted me to come and assist them – to make sure they were doing the correct thing. I drive from Roodepoort to Jeppe Hostel. We screened about 320 people and we swabbed about 119 people who had symptoms. When we finished it was around 3 or 4pm and I was exhausted so I went home.

During a mass screening and testing MSF contact tracer Bhelekazi Mdlalose places a test swab in a bag which is sent to South Africa’s National Laboratory Services to be tested for COVID-19.

Need for support

Soldiers can’t go to war without a gun. Even looking at the different departments within the government, the police have full gear to wear to work. When it comes to nurses, we don’t even have the money for the uniform we have to wear. They give us a uniform allowance which is so little that we can’t even buy one pair of shoes. The government needs to give out a budget for equipment for nurses working in the hospital.

All of the nurses I’ve trained in this past week have complained about the lack of PPE. There is a criteria for facilities to meet in order to operate and one of those criteria is working equipment and so on. So if the clinic doesn’t have that equipment, the clinic shouldn’t operate. Leaving aside COVID-19, the nurses have to work with HIV, TB, cough, pneumonia and even have to deliver babies in the same clinic and some of them don’t even have gloves.

The government needs to make sure there is a budget for the health care facilities. They also need to look at the allowances that they give to nurses. Even the salary given to nurses is not enough to manage our own personal use. For me to buy a house in South Africa, I had to go and work in the United Arab Emirates.

I had to leave the government and go work for MSF because they couldn’t pay me at the level I was supposed to be paid for my qualifications and experience. I showed them the package MSF offered me and said counter-offer because I still want to work for the government. But they couldn’t.

The government needs to find people working on the ground to disseminate information about what is happening. If the government gets people who are not in the forefront and they are not in the field, they don’t know what is happening. The reality is different from the theory you read from the book.

Nursing students mustn’t think that what they are studying at school is as nice as it seems. When you go out there, in reality things are tough. They must prepare themselves psychologically, mentally, spiritually and physically. They need to prepare themselves to run when there is an emergency.

[Young people need to go into nursing] because we are getting old and we need new people to come in.

Stresses of the job

I first started working as an auxiliary nurse and trained at an old age home. After working for six years as an auxiliary nurse, I got my diploma.

Then I worked in private clinics. I also registered at UNISA and completed a degree in management in nursing education. I then worked out of the country in the United Arab Emirates as a midwife. When I came back to South Africa, I worked in the provincial department as a coordinator for sexual and gender-based violence clinics. I also got a diploma in forensic nursing and went to work for MSF as a clinic manager on a sexual and gender-based violence project in Rustenburg.

Working as a midwife is more stressful in terms of complications. You are actually looking after two lives. You need to deliver a healthy baby and you need a healthy mother. I started creating a bond with the mothers so they cooperated with me and explained the situation at any given point. Sometimes the baby is in distress and you need to break the news to the mother. We would have sleepless nights because you delivered a dead baby and it was beyond your control.

But I learnt how to deal with those situations so that the woman doesn’t put the blame on me because of what has happened to her baby in the process of delivery.

I think people don’t understand what is nursing as a profession and what we go through to actually do our jobs. They don’t understand how challenging our work is. Nursing involves somebody’s life. What is rewarding is when I see someone I nursed in ICU – who was unconscious for days – wake up.

I feel like I’ve done something when the patient wakes up and thanks me for being there for them through all those things.

