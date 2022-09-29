Part One: Illustrators and Animators on how they got into the field 

Part of the features at Comic Con Africa was the Artists Alley where animators, illustrators and comic book artists had a chance to display their work. The Daily Vox team chatted with a few about how they got their start. Check out part one below.

Lwanimation: Lwandile Hlatshwayo

I have been into drawing and animation since high school. I started studying medicine. But then I found an animation school to study more on drawing and stuff. I think I got into it more when I started doing my own drawing and illustration in the animation school. Through that I kept on drawing and drawing. I love having the feeling of creating something and expressing the world through your own perspective – adding more colour to the world. I have a comic with this character. I’ve created a comic to detail my personal life and what I go through with these characters. I think animating these characters to relate to is my favourite thing and a way to express myself. I want to work on making animated series – making a South African manga/anime. There needs to be more support for the South African animation industry but it is growing. There are a lot of 2D studios popping up and there are a lot of short films being produced in Cape Town.

Keep drawing and watching a lot of animated stuff a lot of the time.

Subi Bosa

I am an illustrator and comic book artist. I am also a graphic novel artist. I’ve always secretly wanted to do this because I’ve always been an artist but I studied architecture because I thought it would be a lot more stable. But after really struggling with it, I decided to stop it for a while and try doing freelance illustration. I found some things online and did a few gigs. I kept doing it because it felt really good. Then I started doing a whole lot of Book Dash events and got into the community of picture book artists. I would say I do this work because it feels like I am actually adding value somewhere. It’s lots of work but I know the work can live for really long and it can affect people in lots of countries. It can help kids understand stuff and it can help adults to read books to kids. I enjoy having work that can grow in ways that I won’t be able to see.



I would definitely say work on putting yourself out there on all the social media outlets. You have no idea how many people are watching and who could send you a message and [commission you].

Check out Subi Bosa’s podcast for how to get started in the creative field.

B0ts

I am a freelance illustrator and character designer. I mainly got into this space through animation and TV and especially games. I’ve always held a passion for gaming and the art and imagination behind it. I’ve always wanted to create something of my own creativity. I’m still in school so I kind of just do this out of my own freelance and at home. I take commissions and I post on Twitter and Instagram. I get my inspiration from all the media I consume but mainly from comics and games. To be honest when I started – I just drew.



If you see a piece of artwork that makes you feel something, just draw with that same feeling. Think of something, feel the passion of “oh I wish this was real” and just make it real. Don’t fear your skill level or your technique. That’s all very secondary. Just enjoy the process.

The voxes have been edited for clarity and brevity.