The Daily Vox’s 16 Days 16 Voices Campaign

The 16 days of activism against gender-based violence begins this week in South Africa. While it’s an important time, it is simply not enough time to amplify all the issues affecting 51% of SA’s population. And let’s not pretend gender-based violence goes on holiday for the rest of the year. But there is some merit in using this time to highlight some of the most urgent issues related to this particular scourge of violence.

To focus on those and other important conversations, The Daily Vox are planning a special focus on gender-based violence during these 16 days. We will be featuring 16 voices and stories examining different issues related to gender-based violence and the patriarchy.

But more than just showcasing different voices and pieces of work, we want to ensure the central message stays out there which is what happens beyond the 16 Days of Activism.

That’s why we are going to be having conversations around that. As well as menstruation and GBV. The economy and GBV. History of sexual violence. Women on farms. Some of the solutions and successes around GBV from the past couple years.

Join us for the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence starting from November 25 until December 10.