COMPETITION ALERT

NB Publishers has published an exciting new book (and start of a new series) by author Bontle Senne and illustrator Mogau Kekena. An Anansi Mystery: The Haunted Library is a fun, easy-to-read adventure for middle graders and especially second language speakers. The book features twin sisters, Karabo and Siphe, their friend Bandile and his trained police dog, Zuko, on their adventures.

To celebrate the release of the book, The Daily Vox along with NB Publishers will be giving away 2 copies of the book. The competition rules are pretty simple.

In the extract published by The Daily Vox, Karabo was about to tell her sister a story about their teacher.

What is the name of the teacher?

FIND THE ANSWER HERE:

EXTRACT: An Anansi Mystery: The Haunted Library

The competition will be taking place from November 17 to November 21. On November 22, all the correct answers will placed in a randomiser to pick the winners. Winners will be contacted afterward to find out all details.