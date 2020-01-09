No Late Applications To Be Accepted

With the release of matric results, new students will be getting ready to secure their place at the various institutions of higher learning. Many universities and TVET colleges will be opening up registrations for successful applicants. Here’s what you need to know about registering for the new academic year.

University of Pretoria

At the University of Pretoria, registrations for returning students began on January 3. All registrations at the university for 2020 are fully online. New students will be able to register from January 13. The registration fee for undergraduate studies are R5000 and postgraduate studies are R7500. UP will not be accepting any further applications. Students who did not secure a place are encouraged to use the Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) system.

University of Cape Town

Nombuso Shabalala, media liaison at UCT told The Daily Vox the university is putting in place processes to assist with walk-ins. Walk-in applicants will be allowed to speak to an admissions counsellor and if eligible they will be assisted to register on the CACH system or at UCT provided there is still space in the programme they are interested in.

Registration and orientation of first-year students will take place from January 28 to February 7.

Durban University of Technology

Registration at DUT is an online process. The process opens on January 14 and closes on February 1. At the Durban University of Technology, the initial installment for registration for non-residents students is R3690 while for residence students, the fee is R7830.

University of Witwatersrand

For returning Wits students, registration opened on January 3 while online registration for new students will open on January 10. Deborah Minor from the Wits communication team told The Daily Vox that late applications and walk-ins will not be accepted for the 2020 year. Final offers are made to applications once the final matric results have been released. Minor said all self-funded students are required to make a first fee payment of R9340 towards fees before registration.

Wits

University of Johannesburg

Registration for the University of Johannesburg will be an online process. Students are allowed to register anytime between January 8 until January 31. Only new first year students will be allowed to go to the campus grounds to pick up their student cards. Other students’ cards will be automatically activated. The university has forbidden walk-ins since a woman was killed on campus during registration eight years ago.

University of South Africa

For students applying to distance education university institution Unisa, registrations are ongoing from January 3 until 24. Applications are not allowed out of the application period. Any students who have not applied will need to wait for the next application window to open to apply.

North West University

First year students registering at the North West University will need to provide their email addresses during the online processes. Registration will take place between January 20 to 24th. In order to register for a course, students will need to first pay a fee of R1930.

Sol Plaatje University

New students at Sol Plaatjie will be able to register for the academic year on January 3 until February 4 at the university. Late registrations will be allowed on February 7. An upfront fee of R5000 will be required from students before registering.

Stellenbosch University

Registration at Stellenbosch University begins January 13 and ends January 28. The process invites first year students to complete their registration online. Students will have to pay an amount at registration. This amount is R13931 for undergraduate students and R10159 for postgraduate students.

University of KwaZulu Natal

Final offers will be made to students who applied to UKZN once the matric results have been released. Registration will take place from January 7 through an online process. There will be an orientation for first-time students from January 21 to the 31st. The registration fee will need to be paid by February 14th.

Vaal University of Technology

New students at Vaal University will be able to register online or on campus at one of the university’s five campuses. Registration for new students will take place from January 13 to 16. Returning students will be given the opportunity to register from January 20 until the 29th.

Most of the other universities will open their registrations in the second week of January.

NSFAS students

For students who have applied for funding through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, announcements around successful students are due in the first few weeks of January. According to Nsfas funding decisions for the 2020 applications have been updated on the myNSFAS portal profiles.

Just days before the release of the matric results and start of registration, the Economic Freedom Fighters announced their members would be helping with the process. They’ve called on young people to report to education centres saying that anyone who “discourages you from going to school is the enemy of your beautiful future.”

Featured image by Zimasa