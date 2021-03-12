SOAS students are petitioning for Adam Habib’s removal following his use of the N-word

Students at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) are calling for the removal of Adam Habib as the director of the school. This comes after Habib, the former vice-chancellor of Wits University used the n-word during an online meeting with students.

During the meeting, Habib used the full n-word in response to students expressing concerns about a lecturer who had used the word as well as the school’s response to the Black Lives Matter movement. In a Twitter statement, Habib said, “A student did question SOAS’ responsiveness to anti black racism & suggested a staff member used the word without consequences.”

1. I notice some individuals deliberately misrepresented a conversation in a student meeting yesterday. The video is deliberately cropped in a way to misrepresent. Unfortunately many others have rushed to judgement without the full facts. So let me explain what really happened: — Adam Habib (@AdHabb) March 12, 2021

Habib claims the video – which has been shared on social media – has been unfairly “cropped”. One of the students in the call – a black student of Somali descent – told him that he could not use the word. Habib then said: “You do, I don’t actually. I come from a part of the world where we use the word.”

When Habib was further called out by the student, he apologised. “I am sorry I offended you. I come from a part of the world where when someone uses it, context matters,” he said.

This is the footage of @AdHabb casually saying the N Word btw. pic.twitter.com/MPOofxGHrs — pro black (@ibt1sam) March 11, 2021

The n-word is a racial slur that was used to refer to enslaved people. Speaking to the BBC in 2020, Kehinde Andrews, professor of black studies at Birmingham City University said, “It’s really tied into the idea that African people aren’t really human beings.” Race expert, Dr Jacqui Stanford explains: “Black people have successfully divested the N-word of its original offence and in our struggle to survive the devastation it occasions, gave it new meaning, made it approachable, survivable.” However, it is still considered racist for anyone besides a black person to use the n-word regardless of the context.

With divesting language of its original meaning, Black folk also realised the opportunity to create a new world.

Of ideas. Of perspective. Culture. Resistance.

They could literally speak on a range of issues, while being monitored, without detection. — TheorisingRace?WhiteTeachersVulnerability (@patwaprofessa) August 4, 2020

In a petition that is publicly circulating among black students from SOAS a call has been made for removal, resignation and, or, dismissal of Adam Habib within the next 31 days. The petition says that Habib’s action is “emblematic of the experience that Black students go through at SOAS”. It says that this points to “the structural racism embedded within SOAS”.

The petition further states that students do not want an apology from Habib and seek only his dismissal. “For us as a Black student body, we shall not accept leadership from a director who is racist and does not understand the African condition, African History and why there are Black Africans in the diaspora,” the petition says.

In his response to the controversy, Habib denied that he had said South Africans use the N-word. “This is a deliberate distortion used for despicable political agendas,” he said.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have also called for SOAS to remove Habib from his position. The party said in their statement that Habib has no right to use the word as he has no historical and social experience of it.

EFF Calls On SOAS To Remove Racist Adam Habib For Insensitive Comments In Webinar pic.twitter.com/WrSU73ufR7 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 12, 2021

The philosophers society at SOAS are also calling for Habib to be removed.

Habib’s racist language undermines his credibility to lead our institution’s anti-racist and decolonial efforts. At DPS we stand in solidarity with Black students at @SOAS, we will accept no other disciplinary action: Habib must go. #FireHabib @soassu

Read our full statement: pic.twitter.com/Xrc7R9Gcxg — Dead Philosophers Society (DPS) (@deadphilsoc) March 12, 2021

Habib was the vice-chancellor of Wits University during the Fees Must Fall protests of 2015-2016. He resigned in 2020 after seven years as the Wits vice-chancellor to join SOAS in January 2021 as director.

Featured image via Jonathan Ball publishers