How to recycle clothes in South Africa

The textiles industry is a trillion dollar market. As you’d expect with such a large industry, an enormous amount of waste is produced. Fast fashion is the planet’s second biggest polluted. According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), it is estimated that one T-shirt requires around 2700 litres of water to produce. While it is the responsibility of the textile industry to do better, we as individuals can help ensure less textile waste is created.

You might have some clothes in your wardrobe that you want to get rid of. Maybe they no longer fit or aren’t right for your lifestyle anymore. Maybe you want to make space in your wardrobe, or perhaps you’ve decided to embrace a minimalist lifestyle. Whatever the reason, here’s what to do with your unwanted clothes.

Do Some Upcycling

If an item isn’t in a condition to be worn again, you can turn it into a rag for cleaning. We all have that one old t-shirt that eventually ends up being used to shine the windows. There are so many amazing ways to upcycle your clothes into practical items.

Sell it online

If you’re looking to make money from your unwanted clothes, selling online is your best option. Yaga is an easy, fast and safe way to sell and buy preloved clothes online to people in your community. The payments are secure and transportation options are integrated.

Recycle

The Domino Foundation’s Recycle Swop Shop is an initiative where recycling and drop-off centres have been established to bring an economic incentive to communities who learn the value of recycling.

Donate them

Donating clothing isn’t always the most eco-friendly way to get rid of your unwanted clothes. However, it’s very important to understand that not everyone has the time or money to be selling or upcycling their unwanted clothes. It always ensures it is being used by someone else instead of ending up in a landfill site.

Donate clothes to charity shops and hospices. To find a hospice in your area, visit the Hospice Palliative Care Association of South Africa. You can also donate your unwanted clothes to homeless shelters. Call homeless shelters to see whether they’re taking clothing donations. Be sure to ask which items they will accept.

Clothes to Good and The Clothing Bank are also organisations you can donate clothes you no longer wear.

What do you do with your old clothes to ensure they aren’t going to waste? Tweet us @thedailyvox