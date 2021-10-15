The Queer Feminist Film Festival wants your films

The Queer Feminist Film Festival (QFFF) has put out a call for short film concepts. #QFFF2021 takes place in December. The theme this year will reflect the understanding of the erotic.

The 2021 theme

This year’s #QFFF2021 theme is Sexy As(s) Resistance. It will reflect on the resistance and resilience of queer people within sexiness. It will embody the concept of the erotic(a)

QFFF is looking for 8-10 film short film concepts that reflect these four themes:

Body positivity as(s) sexy

Resistance as(s) sexy

Resilience as(s) sexy

Intergenerational solidarity as(s) sexy

Submission details

The short film concept should be three minutes long. It can be shot on a camera or smartphone. (Please note short films are films of any genre or length under 30 minutes)

Include your name, age, location, short film concept, contact details, and social media handles in your submission. You can submit via your own social media pages and tagging the QFFF Instagram or Facebook page. Alternatively email your video to queerfeministfilmfest@gmail.com.

Closing Date to Submit Video: 29 October 2021

Selection Announcement: 02 November 2021

All films selected must be ready to be delivered by 30 November 2021.

Anyone may apply but preference will be given to entries from POC, LGBTQI+ individuals. Four films will be selected from the festival focus areas which are: Mitchells Plain, Strand, Bonteheuwel and Mfuleni. Films are also welcome from other provinces across South Africa.

Support

All entrees will receive feedback, and editing support for selected films if needed by the QFFF Team. A video tool kit will be provided for technical and content guidance. This will be sent by the QFFF Team to the selected filmmakers/concepts they go into production.

Selected films will be part of a 2021 residency project. The film makers will receive mentorship, and a platform to screen their films.

