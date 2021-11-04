The results are finally in #LGE2021

It has been an intense and busy few weeks but now finally the results of the 2021 local government elections are out. At the National Results Operations Centre (NROC) in Tshwane, the Electoral Commission (IEC) announced the final results for the sixth democratic local government elections.

WATCH THE RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT HERE

Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as the president of the republic of South Africa was present. IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the election had meanders and contours. “It was perceived as an election in doubt as we were never sure of its safety,” said Mamabolo.

Mamabolo congratulated the 10400 councillors who had been elected. He said they should reward those who voted for them through selflessness. There were 12 million South Africans who were out to vote.

There were many issues on election day around the use of the voting management devices. Many voters were turned away from voting as their names were not captured properly. However, Mamabolo said the “2021 municipal elections were the most technological, held in South Africa”. This was despite the operation challenges. A survey carried by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) on election day among 300 voting stations found that 95% of voters experience’s of this year’s elections were free and fair.

RELATED:

“We are writing down the people’s names and ID numbers manually”

Chairperson Glen Mashinini said a major achievement of this election is that there was no double voting. This was due to the new devices that were used. Mashinini said despite a few glitches, the commission is satisfied that they delivered quality elections. The commission are satisfied that they have delivered free and fair elections.

THE RESULTS:

The African National Congress got 161 municipalities, Democratic Alliance 13 municipalities, and the Inkatha Freedom Party 10 municipalities. There are 66 hung municipalities.

BUFFALO CITY

ANC – 59.3 %

DA – 19.52 %

EFF – 12.6 %

CITY OF CAPE TOWN:

DA – 58.2 %

ANC – 18.63 %

EFF – 4.13 %

EKURHULENI

ANC – 38.19 %

DA – 28.72 %

EFF – 13.57 %

ETHEKWINI

ANC – 42.02 %

DA – 25.62%

EFF – 48%

CITY OF JHB

ANC – 33.6 %

DA – 26. 47 %

ACTION SA – 16.05 %

Mangaung

ANC: 50.63%

DA: 25.73%

EFF: 11.31%

City of Tshwane

ANC: 34.31%

DA: 32.34%

EFF: 10.62%

Nelson Mandela Bay

DA: 39.92%

ANC: 39.42%

EFF: 6.4%

READ MORE:

In Photos: Day 2 of #ElectionsResults

“I want to thank the 12 million South Africans who cast their ballots in this election. By performing this important civic duty you have contributed to strengthening and consolidating democracy,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said it is time for the elected councillors to get down to work. The president encouraged political parties and leaders to put aside their differences and work together for the common purpose of South Africans.

“To make this a new and better era, leaders must put aside their differences and work together in a spirit of partnership, collaboration and common purpose,” Ramaphosa said.

READ MORE:

ElectionResults live blog day 2

President @CyrilRamaphosa

will be attending the #ElectionResults2021 announcement. This will take place shortly at the Results Operations Centre in Tshwane #LGE2021 #lge2021results — The Daily Vox (@thedailyvox) November 4, 2021

Full breakdown of results can be found here.

This piece will be updated as the results are released.