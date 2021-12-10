TheWifeShowmax lights too many fires this week

Hlomu is back with Mqhele and we are not impressed with her decision. At the same time we have to understand the realities of abuse victims who love their abusers. It’s time for another weekly roundup of the show.

[Trigger Warning: Episode 13 of #TheWifeShowmax features a scene depicting gender-based violence. This may be difficult to watch and read. We encourage you to care for your mental health, safety and emotional well-being]

Mqhele and Hlomu's toxic relationship is fiction. When you're done watching the show, please come back to real life.



If he loves you, he won't hit you and if he does, leave.



Learn to separate fiction from reality. #TheWifeShowmax — Auntie Albert (@__wenzie) December 2, 2021

Episode 13: My brother’s keeper

In the last episode, the Majolas usurped the Zulus cash-in-transit heist. Mqoqi is injured and Qhawe is removing a bullet from his body in the opening scenes. Mqhele arrives home with Hlomu in time while the “surgery” is being performed. The Majolas are the cats that got the cream. Daylight brings some clarity with Hlomu singing in the kitchen. There is still tension between her and Qhawe.

This is what I like about the series. It weaves in and out of story arcs without leaving you confused. The narrative is clear but also keeps you on your toes. You ask yourself, will Qhawe woo Hlomu over? Hlomu dodges Qhawe’s questions about her bruises. This is so commonplace with abuse victims. The shame is taken on when the perpetrator should be ashamed. Mqhele is briefly suspected of the botched heist, but all is cleared up by Hlomu. The Zulu brothers are starting to pay more attention to their crime empire. For too long they have ignored Majola’s threat. Mqhele looks guilty enough for abusing Hlomu.

It hits very close to home with South Africa’s gender-based violence pandemic.

Episode 14: Where there is smoke

Langa is not impressed with Hlomu rekindling with Hlomu. So far the show has also skipped over Langa’s implied homosexuality. This would be the perfect opportunity to address phobias in South African society. His character is well-written but feels a bit like a sideshow. Lerato is there for levity too, but also relegated for the most part. Mqhele stages a romantic proposal at the taxi rank.

I liked seeing this. It is quintessentially South African and so endearing. I just can’t get Mqhele’s violence out of my head and this does not make up for it. Nothing can really. Abusers need specific interventions not shows of them being romantic. The romantic fires are lit in this episode, as well as the literal fires by the Majolas.

Ntsika though the youngest is actually proving to be a better strategist than Mqoqi & Mpande, the way he covered up how Mqoqi got shot when he was about to confess to Hlomu???????? he might not be the muscles, but definately the brains?#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/VtTeBwK3gO — Mandisa Malevisto?? (@MalevuMandisa) December 9, 2021

Episode 15: If you love something let it go

Hlomu is back home in Durban for her coming of age ceremony. A surprise visitor is there. The Majolas staged a triumphant return to the rank in gleaming taxis. I counted my chickens before they hatched. At Hlomu’s family home, Langa is having his make-up done by his mother for the celebrations.There is no pomp, ceremony or uncomfortability. This is normal and carefree. It is refreshing and affirming to see queerness not ridiculed.

Let’s hope it stays this way. This is the first time we see the Majolas having a sangoma bless their new taxis. Earlier in the series, the Zulu brothers had regular blessings. It stopped mid-way, and is symbolic of their string of bad luck. The coming of age ceremony is fraught with drama, and displays of affection. Hlomu’s father accepts that she wants to marry Mqhele. The scene is not touching at all but feels like a prelude for heartbreak,

